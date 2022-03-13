CTD arrests three alleged terrorists of outlawed JSMM

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists associated with a Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a banned nationalist party, during a raid in Sukkur, Punjab.

As per the CTD spokesperson, three members of the outlawed JSMM were taken into custody from Sindh’ Sukkur. The arrested were identified as Rashid Solangi, Mehtab Channa and Ajeeb Tunio.

The CTD team also recovered explosives from their possession. The terrorists admitted their involvement in several terror activities including planting bombs at the railway tracks and were involved in rekey of the Chinese and Rangers officials at the Port Qasim.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: CTD arrests ‘terrorist’ during Gwadar IBO, seizes explosive material

Earlier on January 14, CTD and intelligence authorities had arrested Kashif Ali aka Shaheen, a most wanted terrorist named in the Sindh Police’s Red Book.

According to CTD officials, the suspected terrorist had been arrested from the Lines Area locality of Karachi, where he was hiding at a house.

“He remained associated with al Qaeda and Jundullah,” they said and added that he was an accomplice of terrorists who were involved in attacking Corps Commander Karachi in 2004.

The CTD had said that the suspect remained in hiding in various cities of the country and before arriving in Karachi, he remained in hiding in Rawalpindi for quite some time.

Comments