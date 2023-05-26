CTD arrests two ‘criminals’ from Karachi

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two suspected criminals in a successful operation in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Bilal and Abid Zaman, have been accused of murder, attempted murder, and various street crimes.

The suspects are allegedly responsible for a series of robberies in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area as well as a murder of a motorist who tried to resist a the robbery attempt.

The CTD claimed that the same individuals were also involved in another tragic incident, where they mercilessly killed a bakery guard in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and carried away his weapon.

The CTD spokesman further maintained that the suspected criminals are involved in street crimes not only in Gulistan-e-Jauhar but in Sachal and Shahrae Faisal.