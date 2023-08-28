CTD arrests two operators of ‘banned outfit’

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police has arrested two alleged operators of the banned outfit in Karachi.

According to CTD spokesman, two of the banned organization’s operatives, Allah Rakhyo Mangi and Yasir Hassan Lashari were arrested from Karachi’s Sharafi goath.

Spokesman CTD further said 2 grenades, 2 pistols, motorcycles and funding boxes have been recovered from the accused. The extortion money and pamphlets of the banned outfits were also recovered, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused revealed to have complete planning of five target killings, while on March 4, the banned outfit operators injured a mechanic in Kambar.

While Allah Rakhyo was released from jail in 2021.

Separately on June 1, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a militant working for international handlers in Karachi.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has completed the investigation of the arrested terrorist, who made significant revelations.

During the investigation, the arrested terrorist confessed to involvement in sabotage activities in Karachi and interior Sindh. He also disclosed his connections with international terrorist groups.