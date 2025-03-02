CTD arrests wanted terrorist in Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI: The Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Malir, Karachi and arrested Zubair Ahmed, alias Zubair, a high-profile terrorist affiliated with the banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA), ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspect, a resident of Temp, Balochistan, was found in possession of arms and ammunition.

The spokesperson stated that Zubair joined the BRA in 2016 and received six months of military training from the Masakar-e-Ghaz camp in Makran.

He was involved in multiple attacks against security forces, including a rocket launcher and heavy arms assault on the Rodban FC check post, resulting in significant human and financial losses.

Zubair was reportedly active in Balochistan from 2016 to 2019 and fled to Dubai in 2020 to evade capture. During his time abroad, he continued to operate his network and received funding from the Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) for terrorist activities.

Recently, he returned to Karachi from Dubai, where he was planning to reorganize his group and carry out terrorist activities. The arrested suspect has been handed over to the police along with the recovered arms.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested 20 terrorists in 162 intelligence-based operations across the Punjab.

As per details, the operations, which were carried out in various districts, including Lahore and Rawalpindi, resulted in the capture of high-profile terrorists, including two members of Fitna-e-Khawarij.

Among those arrested is Munmohan Singh, a notorious terrorist from Rahim Yar Khan, who was taken into custody in Rawalpindi. The CTD also recovered explosive materials, including three IED bombs, 23 detonators, and safety fuses, as well as pamphlets, cash, and mobile phones from the terrorists.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks in various locations to spread fear and panic among the public.