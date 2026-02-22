CTD Balochistan Eliminates Five Terrorists; Recovers Explosives in Pishin Raid

PISHIN: Five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan at the Sarkhab Refugee Camp on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD, the encounter took place within the camp in Pishin.

Following the shootout, officials recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material from a vehicle belonging to the militants.

The CTD stated that the deceased terrorists were planning coordinated attacks on the Police Lines and a local cadet college.