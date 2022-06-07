CTD conducted 38 operations last week, 9 terrorists arrested

The Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 38 intelligence-based operations in the last week, arresting 70 people including 9 members of terrorist groups, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the CTD, they conducted multiple raids and checked over 15,000 people in the 38 intelligence-based operations in the last week. At least 40 people were interrogated while over 70 were arrested under multiple charges, the statement said.

The statement said that 2 people were arrested for stealing explosive material, for possible use in terrorist activities. The CTD also registered 7 cases of recoveries in the last week, it added.

At least 5kg of explosive material, 40 detonators, 5 hand grenades, 30 fuses, arms and ammunition were recovered in the 38 operations conducted by the CTD. A substantial amount of prohibited materials and cash were also recovered in the operations.

The CTD conducted 452 combed operations with the help of local police in different districts in the last week. over 15,000 people were searched and 70 arrested in the combing operations.

On June 4, two alleged terrorists involved in Lahore’s Anarkali bomb blast, who were in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter in Lahore.

According to details, the arrested terrorists were being taken for recovery of arms by the CTD personnel in Lahore’s Badami Bagh area, when their accomplices opened fire at the law enforcement agency and in the crossfire both arrested terrorists were killed.

