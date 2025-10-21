CTD foils terror plot, eliminates five militants in IBO near Sibi

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Sibi, Balochistan, on Tuesday, according to a CTD spokesperson.

The operation was launched after the CTD received a tip-off regarding the presence of militants in the area. As security personnel approached the location, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a swift retaliatory response.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed on the spot, the spokesperson said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants.

The bodies of the terrorists were shifted to a nearby hospital for identification and medico-legal formalities. The CTD has launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to trace any remaining accomplices.

On October 19, the two most-wanted Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Swabi, officials confirmed to ARY News on Sunday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on CTD and police personnel during an intelligence-based operation. Law enforcement officials retaliated, killing both assailants on the spot.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists. The CTD identified them as Nauman alias Mane and Abdul Basit alias Tilawat Shah, both wanted in several cases, including the targeted killings of police personnel.

A search operation is underway in the area to locate two more suspects believed to have fled the scene, the CTD added.

Similarly, the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department Hyderabad arrested two suspected terrorists of Fitna Ul Hindustan in an intelligence-based operation on Sunday.

The CTD apprehended the two suspects, Abdul Raheem Khoso and Ghulam Shabir, who had gone into hiding, from the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

The Counter-Terrorism Department also recovered a cash amount from the arrested suspects, which was allegedly being used for terror financing.

Evidence of their affiliation with Fitna Ul Hindustan, including important papers and receipt books, was also recovered, the CTD added.

The CTD also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

The weapons are believed to have been used in a firing incident targeting a Counter-Terrorism Department vehicle in April of this year.