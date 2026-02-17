CTD Eliminates Terrorist Group Linked to Attacks on Chinese Nationals

PESHAWAR: At least three terrorists were killed during a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in the Kabal Gram area of District Shangla, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD, three police personnel also embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

Among the neutralized terrorists was a high-profile commander identified as Noor Islam, alias Salman. The provincial government had previously placed a bounty of Rs 5 million on his head.

The CTD stated that this “Khawarij” group was involved in past attacks targeting Chinese nationals.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the martyred police officers and expressed his deepest condolences to their bereaved families.

Minister Naqvi remarked that the brave KP police personnel eliminated three terrorists at the cost of their own lives.

He saluted the officers for foiling the heinous designs of Fitna Al-Khawarij, adding that the nation would never forget the ultimate sacrifice of its martyrs.