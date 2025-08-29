CTD foils major attack on Youm-e-Shuhada in Jamshoro, arrests 3 terrorists

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 29, 2025
    • -
  • 3 views
    • -
  • 272 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
CTD foils major attack on Youm-e-Shuhada in Jamshoro, arrests 3 terrorists
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment