CTD foils major attack on Youm-e-Shuhada in Jamshoro, arrests 3 terrorists

JAMSHORO: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh foiled a major terrorist plot and arrested three suspected terrorists linked to the banned outfit ‘SRA’ during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Jamshoro district, officials said on Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the night of August 28-29 near Bholari Road, Site Area Kotri. During the raid, three suspects—identified as Hanif Bhatt, Mashooq Rind, and Sher Ali—were taken into custody.

CTD officials recovered hand grenades, explosive materials, prohibited weapons, and ammunition from the suspects.

The spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals were planning a major terrorist attack on September 6 (Youm-e-Shuhada). The suspects were also involved in attacks on cargo trailers traveling from Sindh to Punjab and had been wanted in several terrorism-related cases.

One of the arrested, Hanif Bhatt, was a highly wanted terrorist by CTD Hyderabad. The suspects allegedly carried out attacks on the instructions of a man named Noor Chandio. They reportedly received detailed operational orders from an associate, Arbab Bheel, via Halar Chang.

The CTD further stated that a terrorist plot was also planned for August 14 in Hyderabad, but it was thwarted due to strict security measures by law enforcement agencies.

Investigations revealed that the suspects’s group had split into two factions. Several members of one faction—Aamir Latif Chang, Shoaib Chang, and Shaban Chang—had already been arrested. Hanif Bhatt had previously managed to escape during a separate operation.

The suspects had reportedly reconciled recently and were planning sabotage on the Bholari railway track a day before their arrest. “All funding for the group allegedly came through Halar Chang”, the spokesperson added. “Further investigations are ongoing”.