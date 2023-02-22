CTD foils terror bid, arrests TTP militant

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday foiled a major terrorism bid Layyah’s district of Punjab and arrested a militant of banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Layyah’s district of Punjab, arresting a militant – identified as Abdul Qayyum – of banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a statement, a CTD spokesperson said that the arrested terrorist wanted to target a sensitive building in Layyah while the raiding team also recovered explosive materials and equipment for making suicide vests from his possession.

Earlier in Feb, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have repulsed an attack by militants on law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district, killing a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to a CTD statement, the militants belonging to the TTP attacked law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district. It said militants opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire – which lasted for almost 20 minutes, a TTP commander – identified as Habib-ur-Rehman – was killed. However, other terrorists managed to flee from the spot. The CTD team has recovered a Kalashnikov, suicide jacket and TTP stickers from the possession of killed terrorist.

