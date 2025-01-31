CTD gunned down 300 terrorists since 2023 in KP

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed 300 terrorists since 2023 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to a recent report, the CTD has been actively conducting operations against militants, with 2,531 operations in 2023 alone.

The report stated that the CTD’s effort in combating terrorism, resulted in arrest of 917 terrorists whereas 44 surrendered in 2023. Additionally, 12 kilos of explosives were recovered from terrorists in 2024.

This year, the CTD has conducted 179 intelligence-based operations in KP, resulting in the arrest of 72 terrorists and the elimination of 10 others.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 10 terrorists during operations conducted in various cities of Punjab.

According to a CTD spokesperson, 163 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out across Punjab in response to terrorism threats. The operations took place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad, resulting in the arrest of 10 terrorists.

In Rawalpindi, three members of the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij were detained, while one terrorist was apprehended in Lahore. Authorities recovered explosives, an IED bomb, 11 safety fuses, 22 feet of wire, pamphlets, and cash from the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hafiz Muhammad Rafiq, Akbar, Zainullah, Owais Ahmed, Ihsan, Sajjad, Luqman, and Nadeem.

In a separate development, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two suspected terrorists near Al-Manzar area in Hyderabad.

According to CTD officials, the suspects were planning to target vehicles of the Rangers in the area.

During the operation, two hand grenades and other explosive materials were recovered from the possession of the suspects.