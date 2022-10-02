CTD guns down two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with police claimed to have killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CTD and local police conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of wanted terrorists in Takhti Khel neighborhood of Lakki Marwat.

An exchange of fire took place, which continued for a long time leaving two terrorists killed. The terrorists were identified as Waliullah alias Fidai and Tahir alias Inqelabi.

A huge cache of weapons was also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists, according to CTD spokesperson.

On October 1, CTD killed two suspected terrorists of a banned outfit in an operation in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

The security forces conducted the operation on intelligence reports of presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. The CTD team reached the site and surrounded the terrorists, a spokesperson said.

During the gun battle, two terrorists of the banned outfit were shot dead while four CTD officials sustained bullet injuries. A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, the CTD spokesperson added.

