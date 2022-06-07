CTD Karachi allegedly abducts two citizens

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has allegedly abducted two citizens from Karachi’s Bilal Colony, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to details, in-charge CTD intelligence Shoaib Qureshi has been accused of abducting citizens, while a CTD team has allegedly abducted two citizens from Bilal Colony. CCTV footage of the abduction has been acquired by ARY News.

In the CCTV footage, men in plainclothes manhandled and dragged two citizens towards a police van. The citizens were then whisked away to an undisclosed location.

Sources have told ARY News that a CTD investigation team has abducted the two citizens. In-charge CTD Shoaib Qureshi and his team took bribe from the victims and released them later, the sources added.

According to sources, Faizan – a citizen in custody – was released in-exchange of Rs270,000 as bribe while the CTD team demanded Rs2.5 million for the release of second citizen identified as Saad.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that DIG CTD has ordered an inquiry into the incident and formed a committee headed by SSP Investigation. The committee has been directed to complete the investigation within 7 days and submit a report.

