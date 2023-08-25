CTD kills ‘facilitator of Khyber mosque suicide blast’

KHYBER: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and terrorists have engaged in a gunfight in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday, ARY News reported.

In the exchange of fire, a wanted terrorist namely Abuzar Afridi was killed by the CTD officials in Khyber’s Sur Kamar town.

Police said that Abuzar Afridi had facilitated the suicide bomber who targeted a mosque in Ali Masjid area – Khyber on July 25. Police added that the killed terrorist belongs to Landi Kotal town.

On July 25, Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people sustained injuries in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber district.

In the FIR, the SHO nominated the name of Commander Ayub from the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) along with several other terrorists allegedly involved in the incident.

According to the FIR, as soon as the additional SHO entered the mosque, the suicide bomber, hidden among the worshippers, detonated the explosive device.

According to the details, the FIR text stated that an intelligence report was received on July 23 about targeting a police mobile in the area. In response to the threat, Peshawar Police conducted a swift operation to apprehend the suspects.

In the aftermath of the incident, one terrorist was successfully apprehended by the police outside the mosque, and the weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Following the tragic suicide blast at the Ali Masjid Police Station, a case has been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station.