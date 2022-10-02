CTD kills four ‘terrorists’ in Nasirabad

NASIRABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in Nasirabad, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD team met an encounter with alleged terrorists in Nasirabad’s Nootal area after their vehicles were fired at.

The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot. In the alleged shootout, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries.

Two of killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur, the CTD said. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

