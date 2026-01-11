CTD kills six terrorists in Peshawar and Khyber operations

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out intelligence-based operations in Peshawar and the Khyber district on Sunday night, killing at least six terrorists, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD, a large cache of heavy ammunition was recovered from the possession of the deceased terrorists.

The department stated that the neutralized militants were involved in attacks on security forces, extortion, and various other criminal activities.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend fleeing accomplices.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the CTD KP for the successful operation.

He stated that the “valiant sons of the soil” foiled despicable designs by eliminating the six Khwarij, and he lauded the professional capabilities of the department.

“We are proud of the courage and professionalism of the brave CTD soldiers,” Naqvi said, adding that the entire nation stands united in the war against terrorism.

He further emphasized that peace will be restored by eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Yesterday, on January 10, Pakistani security forces killed eleven khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on January 8, 2026, in North Waziristan district following reports of khwarij presence in the area.

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 6 khwarij were killed.

In a separate incident, a joint intelligence-based operation was carried out by police and security forces in Kurram district. In the ensuing fire exchange, 5 khwarij were effectively neutralised.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area.

The statement further reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.