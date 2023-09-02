CTD kills three terrorists in Khyber district

KHYBER: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar have killed three terrorists on Torkham Road in Khyber district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD officials stated that the terrorists opened firing on two arrested suspects and both died on the spot.

In response, the CTD Peshawar gunned down one terrorist of the banned organization near Torkham Border in Khyber district.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab claimed to have arrested five women terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) from Lahore and Sheikhupura.

The arrested women were said to be a part of IS. The CTD officials arrested three of the women belonged to Lahore and two to Sheikhupura.

They further said that banned books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.

In a separate incident, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in Balochistan during the past 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD raided a house in Basima – a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district on tipoff.

The terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time, he said.

As a result, five of these terrorists were eliminated while three others managed to escape the scene.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used a hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.