CTD kills three terrorists of banned outfit in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed three terrorists of a banned outfit during shoot out in Punjab’s Pakpattan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson, the CTD personnel conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Pakpattan during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire. The operation was carried out on the identification of three arrested terrorists named Manzoor and his two other accomplices.

The law enforcement agencies personnel returned the fire as a result three terrorist were killed and four to five terrorists managed to escape from the scene,the CTD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also informed that dead terrorists were involved in terrorist attack on 10 Muharram in Bahawalnagar. Explosive material and arms were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police shot down three alleged terrorists, planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, amid a shootout in an intelligence-based operation.

The information-based coordinated raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD branch in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house, said the department’s spokesperson.

