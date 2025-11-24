CTD introduces Command and Control Mobile Unit for sensitive operations

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has launched a Command and Control Mobile Unit, a specialized vehicle designed to act as a mobile headquarters for monitoring and coordinating sensitive operations, ARY News reported.

The mobile unit will be installed in a specially equipped vehicle and can be deployed at major gatherings, including political rallies, religious congregations like the Day of Ashura, cricket matches, and other large public events.

It will serve as a mobile operations headquarters, allowing authorities to monitor sensitive programs and coordinate responses from a single platform.

The Command and Control Mobile Unit comes equipped with multi-power workstations, a conference corner, and presentation facilities, providing live data, video feeds, and analytical support to on-ground forces during operations. It will also integrate databases, police networks, and telecom services to support special operations teams.

For surveillance, the vehicle is fitted with 360-degree PTZ cameras, pinhole cameras, and drone systems. Thermal imaging, live drones, and GIS mapping will allow authorities to track sensitive routes, residences, and identify suspicious individuals during rallies, processions, and public events.

The mobile command unit will operate across multiple cities, including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and border areas, acting as a backup command center and enhancing coordination during high-risk operations, the CTD spokesperson added.

Earlier, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced the arrest of two suspected target killers linked to the banned Zainebiyoun Brigade (ZB), who are allegedly involved in sectarian killings.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CTD Sindh, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, identified the suspects as Israr Hussain Gilgiti and Masoom Raza (alias Imran Mota). The duo was detained during an intelligence-based operation in Karachi.

Mahesar stated that the suspects were part of a gang responsible for the sectarian killing of members of a religious party. He added that the gang was operating from a neighboring country.

The CTD official revealed that Imran Mota was a notorious target killer and had been on the CTD’s red book of most-wanted terrorists. He is implicated in the murder of Qari Anas, who was shot near NED University.