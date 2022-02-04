CTD makes progress in probe of Pastor William Siraj’s murder

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has made progress in the murder of Pastor William Siraj as it carried out intelligence-based raids in Bajaur and North Waziristan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the CTD, the law enforcement authority has expanded the scope of its investigation and has handed over the pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene to a technical team for their analysis.

“Intelligence-based raids have been carried out in Bajaur and North Waziristan,” they said adding that progress has been made in identifying a new group of target killers.

“The pistols found from the crime scene were also locally made,” they said.

Pastor William Siraj was shot dead while another padre Naeem Patrick wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle near Jamil Chowk. They were returning from Sunday service when the Suzuki bolan van they were travelling in was shot at.

Siraj was a retired teacher and priest at a church in the Chamkani area.

The police said they found four empty bullet casings at the crime scene.

A police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Shehzad Kokab was set up to investigate the murder of a Christian priest in a gun attack on Peshawar’s Ring Road.

