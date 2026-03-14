Six terrorists killed in CTD operation in Lakki Marwat

Lakki Marwat: Six terrorists were killed during an operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Shagai area of Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the officers and personnel of the CTD for the successful operation against terrorists.

He praised the professional capabilities of CTD officials for eliminating six terrorists and said the operation reflected the commitment and preparedness of law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

“The war against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated from the country,” the prime minister said, adding that law enforcement officials, including the CTD, were working day and night to cleanse the homeland of terrorists. He also expressed that the nation was proud of the sacrifices and dedication of security forces.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that he, along with the entire nation, stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in their determination to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The CTD operation took place a day after a powerful bomb blast targeted a police mobile in Lakki Marwat on Friday, killing seven police officials, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

Authorities said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated near the police mobile van in the Bettani subdivision. Six officers died on the spot, while one officer was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds at Insafuddin Hospital.

The martyred officers have been identified as SHO Saddar Azam, Constable Namdar, Constable Shah Behram (driver), Constable Shah Khalid, and members of the elite force squad.