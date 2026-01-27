CTD kills 10 terrorists, including most-wanted militants, in Pishin operation

QUETTA: At least 10 terrorists were killed and 10 security personnel were injured during a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Pishin district of Balochistan, officials said on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind and DIG CTD Balochistan Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya said the operation was carried out following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists linked to banned outfits.

Shahid Rind said the terrorists were asked to surrender before the operation.

“We made efforts to persuade them to lay down their arms, but when they refused, the state was left with no option but to take action,” he said, adding that the terrorists were in contact with banned organizations.

A large cache of weapons, including rocket launchers, submachine guns (SMGs), and explosive material, was recovered from the terrorists.

Rind termed the possession of such sophisticated weapons a serious question mark and said 13 terrorism-related cases were registered against the militants alone in Pishin.

DIG CTD Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya said no leniency would be shown to facilitators of terrorism and urged militants to surrender and join the national mainstream. “Anyone who stands against the state will be dealt with an iron hand,” he warned.

He said several wanted militants, including Sanaullah Agha and his brothers, were among those killed.

The DIG added that the recovered advanced weapons would be sent for forensic examination.

He also said the terrorists were using explosives originally meant for mining activities.”

According to CTD officials, the area where the operation was conducted had been frequented by members of Fitna al-Khawarij (FAH). Goraya said mediators were also sent to negotiate with the militants before the operation, but they refused to surrender.

“We have no desire to kill anyone,” the DIG said. “Action was taken only after the terrorists rejected all calls to lay down their weapons.”

Shahid Rind reiterated that the government would not bow to any political pressure and that all those involved in spreading terrorism in the province, including facilitators, would be brought to justice.