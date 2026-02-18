8 alleged terrorists killed in CTD operation in Quetta

QUETTA: At least eight alleged terrorists were killed during a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in the Darakhshan area of Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, eight armed militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed in an exchange of fire during the operation.

The CTD said that three of its personnel were also injured in the gun battle. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants killed in the operation.

The spokesperson added that the investigations are still underway to determine further details.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended CTD Balochistan for the successful operation against terrorists in the Darakhshan area of Quetta.

The minister lauded the professionalism and bravery of CTD personnel, stating that their timely action thwarted the malicious intentions of the terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi also acknowledged CTD’s continued efforts to maintain peace in Balochistan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the three injured personnel.

Earlier, security forces killed three terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Fitna Al-Khwarij during a joint operation in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The militants were involved in past attacks on Chinese nationals in the province.

The joint operation was carried out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Elite Force, and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the rugged mountainous areas of Kabalgram village in Martung Tehsil of Shangla.

According to security sources, the killed militants were on the most-wanted list. Among them was the group’s ringleader, Noor Islam, who had a bounty of Rs5 million on his head.