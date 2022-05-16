CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Monday arrested four terrorists in intelligence-based operations across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD spokesperson, as many as 18 IBOs were carried out in different districts of Punjab, in which four terrorists were arrested and 18 suspects were interrogated.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Fazl Elahi, Muhammad Yasir, Abdullah and Bilal Qasim. Explosives, IED fuses, and detonators have been recovered from the custody of the arrested outlaws.

Recently, the Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged members of the outlawed Daish during a raid in Khanewal, Punjab.

As per the Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, two members of the outlawed Daish were taken into custody from Punjab’ Khanewall. The arrested were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed.

The CTD team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and banned literature from their possession. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations and worship places, the Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said.

