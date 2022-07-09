CTD Punjab arrests six alleged terrorists

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested six alleged terrorists in intelligence-based operations in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CTD, the alleged terrorists belong to different outlawed organizations and explosive material, hand grenades, detonators and other material were recovered from their possession.

“The terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” they said.

On Friday, police and intelligence agency arrested two terrorists, affiliated with a banned organisation, in Shah Latif Town of Karachi.

According to details, the police and intelligence agency conducted a joint operation in Shah Latif Town on a tip-off. During the operation, the raiding team arrested two terrorists, who are said to be brothers.

A police spokesperson said that the raiding team also recovered illegal weapons, grenades and mobile phones from the suspects’ possession. The arrested suspects were trying to reshape the ISIS setup in Pakistan, the spokesman claimed.

The spokesperson further said that the arrested suspects were involved in sending youths to Afghanistan for terrorism training. Meanwhile, the suspects have confessed to taking part in terrorism activities in the country, the spokesman added.

“The family of the arrested terrorists belongs to a banned organization”, the spokesperson concluded.

Comments