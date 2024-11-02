web analytics
CTD registers FIR of Mastung bomb attack

MASTUNG: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Quetta on Saturday registered FIR of the bomb attack in Mastung, ARY News reported.

The case has been filed by the SHO city police station as complainant against unidentified terrorists under charges of terrorism, attempt to murder and explosives Act.

Nine persons were killed and 22 others injured in the deadly terrorist act on Friday that targeted a police van.

Mostly schoolchildren died and injured in the attack near a police mobile at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung.

Police said that around seven to eight kilograms of explosives with ball bearings, were used in the explosive device for the attack.

The attackers had targeted a police van on the security duty of a polio vaccination team.

