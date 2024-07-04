CTD registers FIR of Bajaur attack

ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case of a remote-control bomb attack in Bajaur that claimed lives of former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and four others, ARY News reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) read that the former Senator belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other individuals were on an election campaign in PK-22 when a pre-planted explosive device was detonated in Bajaur

The FIR read that Hidayatullah Khan and four others were killed in the blast and their vehicles were also damaged.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and four others were killed in a bomb blast in Bajaur.

The police also confirmed the killings and said that Hidayatullah Khan’s car was targeted through a remote-control bomb in Dama Dola area of Bajaur

The former senator went to Tehsil Mamund for election activities in connection with the by-poll in PK-22.

The other deceased were identified as Malik Irfan, Nazaruddin, Yar Muhammad, and Samiur Rehman.

According to rescue services, three persons also sustained injuries who were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khaar. Two of the injured died later, taking the death toll to five.

President Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others expressed deep grief over the death of former Senator Hidayatullah and others in the remote control bomb blast in Bajaur.