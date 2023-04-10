CTD report reveals presence of terrorist outfits in katcha area

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) revealed in its report that the investigators traced the presence of terrorist outfits in the katcha areas, ARY News reported on Monday.

The revelations were made in a meeting chaired by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi to review the grand operation launched by the police force in the katcha areas

In the meeting, the CTD presented its report to CM Mohsin Naqvi which stated that terrorist outfits are present in the katcha areas. It also revealed that the terrorists were also in contact with their foreign handlers and anti-state elements.

The participants decided that more than 11,000 personnel of the Punjab police will participate in the grand operation with the objective to destroy the hideouts of terrorists and establish permanent infrastructure.

The meeting participants also decided to enforce the writ of the state and eliminate the terrorists.

