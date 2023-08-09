CTD shoots dead three ‘terrorists’ in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) brought down three ‘terrorists’ of a banned outfit during the wee hours of Wednesday night in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) team in Zhob district of Balochistan province on the intelligence information regarding the presence of highly wanted ‘terrorists’.

Seeing the CTD team, the ‘terrorists’ opened fire and in a exchange of fire three of them were dead, while two policemen were also injured.

On June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter-Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a CTD spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature were recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.