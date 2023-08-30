CTD shoots down four ‘terrorists’ in Balochistan

QUETTA: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police shot dead four ‘terrorists’ of a proscribed organization in Pishin, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, a CTD team raided a ‘terrorists’ hideout in Sarkhab, Pishin on the tip of. Seeing the Counter-Terrorism Department personnel, alleged outlaws opened fire and in a retaliatory fire four of the ‘terrorists’ were killed.

The killed terrorists were associated with a proscribed organization, who were planning a terror attack. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the killed outlaws.

The identity of the killed remains unknown as per initial reports, while bodies have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

Earlier on August 9, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) brought down three ‘terrorists’ of a banned outfit in Balochistan.

On June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by the Counter-Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names had been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature were recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.