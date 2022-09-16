Three ‘terrorists’ killed in exchange of fire with CTD

PESHAWAR: Three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar Region during a raid near Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday.

Three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the CTD Peshawar officials during a raid in Khyber district near Afghan border. The CTD officials said that the alleged terrorists were planning a major terror bid after entering into Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The terrorists opened fire on the CTD team which was befittingly responded to by the CTD raiding team. The exchange of fire continued for a long time and later three terrorists were killed in a search and clearance operation.

The raiding team recovered arms, two grenades, three bandoliers and dozens of cartridges from the terrorists. Some accomplices of the terrorists fled from the scene towards the Afghan border.

According to the CTD, the killed terrorists were associated with a banned outfit.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two alleged terrorists who were associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Sahiwal.

The suspected terrorists were arrested by the CTD officials during a raid on Madhali Road of Sahiwal. The raiding team recovered arms, explosive material and banned literature.

The CTD spokesperson said that the arrested terrorists were working on a sabotage plan in the city.

