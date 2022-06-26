Cub learns to roar like a lion, cute videos go viral

Heartwarming videos of a cub learning to roar like a lion while playing close to its mother are going viral across social media platforms.

The videos of the cub with the lioness were shared by Twitter user ‘Buitengebieden’. He takes to the micro-blogging social media outlet to post funny and cute animal videos.

A mighty roar in progress.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/3mrEtGibkr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 26, 2022

The adorable videos have millions of views and over 10,000 likes. Here’s what netizens had to say.

and when they grow up, the bass tones of their roars goes through you body and the old part of your brain freaks out… — Mitch (@grumpy4n6) June 26, 2022

aawww! I love the way mom came over to romp with him/her…..and then it looked like the little one was laughing with delight…(did not sound like it, I know, but then again I don’t speak loin) — Ossana (@MandyHo70372017) June 26, 2022

Those paws! And Mom’s ambush is the sweetest part ❤️ — Scharada Dubey (@scharada_d) June 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that there are countless videos of weird stuff regarding lions and its cubs. Earlier, A heartwarming video emerged which showed an abandoned leopard cub being reunited with its mother in an Indian state.

The #Nanded Forest Division under the @MahaForest helped reunite a juvenile #Leopard cub with its mother that was lost in the agricultural fields of Nanded district, Maharashtra. The entire process of searching & reuniting the leopard cub took two days.#Wildlife pic.twitter.com/MfrKW7iLgC — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) April 24, 2020

The cub was discovered by farmers in the Bhosi village in the Nanded district of Maharashtra in India during harvesting. The cub was found hiding under some dried banana trunks in Jowar field near the forest.

