Culprits in ‘police uniform’ loot tea shop in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi’s Korangi area, where the accused dressed in police uniforms held the workers hostage and robbed the local tea hotel, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his statement, the hotel employee claimed that last night, the culprits posing as police officials –wearing bullet-proof jackets and armed with automatic weapons – entered the hotel located in Karachi’s Korangi no.2 area.

“The accused were wearing bulletproof jackets, boots, and had walkie-talkies similar to those used by the police,” the hotel employee added.

The culprits held all the workers hostage for an hour, cut the electricity of the hotel, and fled the scene in a silver car with Rs 200,000 loot.

“In the past 36 hours, this was the third incident to occur in the same hotel,” the tea shop worker stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past two robbery incidents, the culprits looted the citizens sitting outside the hotel.

Earlier this month, the culprits in ‘police uniform’ looted multiple houses in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi.

According to the victim’s family statement, the robbers dressed as Sindh police officers along with plain cloth men entered the house and took away all the valuables including gold, jewelry, mobile phones, and cash.

After ransacking one residence, the robbers in police uniform targeted another house for the robbery and later took the CCTV footage along with the valuables.

After the incident was reported, the crime scene unit, police, and rangers’ officials reached the scene to further investigate the incident.