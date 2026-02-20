Cunningham stars as NBA-leading Pistons ease past Knicks

A dominant Cade Cunningham scored 42 points as the NBA-leading Detroit Pistons swatted aside the New York Knicks 126-111 Thursday on the basketball league’s return from its brief All-Star Game break.

Billed as a must-watch clash between two Eastern Conference-vying rivals each in red-hot form, the game at Madison Square Garden became an exhibition for Cunningham, who also provided 13 assists and eight rebounds.

The 24-year-old burnished his credentials as a Most Valuable Player contender, helping a young, surprise-package Pistons side to improve the best record in the entire NBA this season so far, to 41-13.

After the game, Cunningham insisted he and his side had proved “nothing” yet.

“It’s regular season, so we just have to keep on chipping at it, keep on growing, keep on getting better and preparing for the postseason,” he said.

“We’re off to a great start. Obviously, we feel great about that. But everything is to come.”

Despite their blistering form, Detroit — wholly reconstructed after finishing rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference just two years ago — are still few pundits’ top pick to win the title.

They were also without forward Isaiah Stewart and All-Star center Jalen Duren on Thursday, due to suspensions following a brawl with the Charlotte Hornets during game last week.

“Missing Stew, JD, that’s a big part of our team. Big part of why we are where we are. So everyone had to step up,” said Cunningham.

And the Knicks had entered the game third in the Eastern Conference, on a run of 10 wins from 12, comparable to the Pistons’ 12 from 15 ahead of Thursday’s clash.

But Detroit had extra motivation — revenge after the Knicks knocked them out of the playoffs last year in first round. The win on Thursday completes a three-win regular season sweep over the Knicks.

“If felt great,” said Cunningham, who poured in three three-pointers in the first quarter alone. He added two more later in the game, with other highlights including a huge, driving dunk in the third quarter.

Elsewhere Thursday the Eastern Conference’s form team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, earned a sixth consecutive win. The Cavs beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-84 to draw level with the Knicks in third place.

Jalen Johnson dominated a 117-107 Atlanta Hawks road win over the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 32 points, with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

And Kevin Durant managed 35 points in the Houston Rockets’ 105-101 victory over the Hornets.

Thursday’s games were the first since the NBA regular season briefly paused for the All-Star Game weekend.