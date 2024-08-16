Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Friday raised by Rs 0.16 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.54 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.70, ARY News reported.

As per the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.70 and Rs 280.40 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 0.87 to close at Rs 306.00 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went down by Rs 0.3 and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 0.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.80 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 358.08.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by Rs 0.4 and Rs 0.5 to close at Rs 75.83 and Rs74.22 respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistani rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.40 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.35 to close at Rs 306.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.08 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 356.83.