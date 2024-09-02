Pakistani rupee sheds Rs 0.11 against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Monday devaluated by Rs 0.11 against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading before closing at Rs 278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.53, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.25 and Rs 279.75 respectively.

As per State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro increased by Rs 0.36 to close at Rs 308.44 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.80.

The Japanese yen came down by Rs 0.02 closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.09 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs367.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by Rs 0.03 each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.25 respectively.