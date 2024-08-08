Pakistani rupee gains Rs 0.5 against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday witness a gain of Rs 0.5 against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.73.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.40 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 0.44 to close at Rs 304.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up Rs 0.1 and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 0.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.94 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 353.79.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by Rs 0.1 to close at Rs 75.87 and the Saudi Riyal increased by Rs 0.1 to close Rs74.25.