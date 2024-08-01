Pakistani rupee strengthens 08 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday appreciated by Rs 0.8 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.74, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 280.5 respectively.

The price of Euro came down by Rs 0.41 to close at Rs 301.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs1.29 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.48 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs357.77.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by Rs 0.2 each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.27 respectively.