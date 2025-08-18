Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 18, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 18, 2025, offering vital information for businesses, traders, and individuals operating within Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

These rates, derived from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, represent the weighted average of interbank closing rates, spotlighting the US Dollar (USD) alongside major currencies like the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This report outlines today’s rates, compares them with those from August 15, 2025, and integrates insights from posts on X to highlight market trends and their economic impact.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 18, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, compared to August 15 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.1607 (August 15: PKR 75.1725, down by PKR 0.0118) 1-Month: PKR 75.4734 (August 15: PKR 75.4798, down by PKR 0.0064) 3-Month: PKR 76.0394 (August 15: PKR 76.0587, down by PKR 0.0193) 6-Month: PKR 76.5712 (August 15: PKR 76.5839, down by PKR 0.0127) 1-Year: PKR 78.1393 (August 15: PKR 78.1520, down by PKR 0.0127)

The SAR’s modest decrease may slightly alleviate costs for remittances and travel-related expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.7814 (August 15: PKR 76.7955, down by PKR 0.0141) 1-Month: PKR 77.1616 (August 15: PKR 77.1681, down by PKR 0.0065) 3-Month: PKR 77.8275 (August 15: PKR 77.8536, down by PKR 0.0261) 6-Month: PKR 78.4584 (August 15: PKR 78.4691, down by PKR 0.0107) 1-Year: PKR 80.2965 (August 15: PKR 80.3107, down by PKR 0.0142)

The AED’s slight reduction may marginally lower expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 923.0451 (August 15: PKR 923.3408, down by PKR 0.2957) 1-Month: PKR 928.1213 (August 15: PKR 928.2290, down by PKR 0.1077) 3-Month: PKR 936.6125 (August 15: PKR 936.8685, down by PKR 0.2560) 6-Month: PKR 944.2729 (August 15: PKR 944.5832, down by PKR 0.3103) 1-Year: PKR 966.8493 (August 15: PKR 967.0203, down by PKR 0.1710)

The KWD’s decline could ease costs for high-value financial dealings.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 204.3534 (August 15: PKR 204.4669, down by PKR 0.1135) 1-Month: PKR 205.6590 (August 15: PKR 205.7524, down by PKR 0.0934) 3-Month: PKR 207.9657 (August 15: PKR 208.0963, down by PKR 0.1306) 6-Month: PKR 210.1546 (August 15: PKR 210.2593, down by PKR 0.1047) 1-Year: PKR 216.4663 (August 15: PKR 216.5352, down by PKR 0.0689)

The CAD’s reduction may lower expenses for trade and Pakistani communities in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.3861 (August 15: PKR 77.3897, down by PKR 0.0036) 1-Month: PKR 77.7469 (August 15: PKR 77.7424, up by PKR 0.0045) 3-Month: PKR 78.4091 (August 15: PKR 78.4233, down by PKR 0.0142) 6-Month: PKR 79.0253 (August 15: PKR 79.0284, down by PKR 0.0031) 1-Year: PKR 80.8276 (August 15: PKR 80.8311, down by PKR 0.0035)

The QAR’s slight decline may reduce costs for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.0180 (August 15: PKR 282.0621, down by PKR 0.0441) 1-Month: PKR 283.3952 (August 15: PKR 283.4115, down by PKR 0.0163) 3-Month: PKR 285.7863 (August 15: PKR 285.8667, down by PKR 0.0804) 6-Month: PKR 288.0147 (August 15: PKR 288.0626, down by PKR 0.0479) 1-Year: PKR 294.6359 (August 15: PKR 294.6801, down by PKR 0.0442)

The USD’s decline aligns with open market trends on X, where it was quoted at PKR 283.91, slightly above SBP’s ready rate, potentially reducing import costs.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies show varied changes compared to August 15:

Euro (EUR): Ready: PKR 329.2842 (August 15: PKR 329.5896, down by PKR 0.3054), with 6-month at PKR 341.3448 (August 15: PKR 341.7015, down by PKR 0.3567).

Ready: PKR 329.2842 (August 15: PKR 329.5896, down by PKR 0.3054), with 6-month at PKR 341.3448 (August 15: PKR 341.7015, down by PKR 0.3567). British Pound (GBP): Ready: PKR 381.8382 (August 15: PKR 382.3634, down by PKR 0.5252), with 6-month at PKR 391.7420 (August 15: PKR 392.3215, down by PKR 0.5795).

Ready: PKR 381.8382 (August 15: PKR 382.3634, down by PKR 0.5252), with 6-month at PKR 391.7420 (August 15: PKR 392.3215, down by PKR 0.5795). Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: PKR 349.3131 (August 15: PKR 350.2138, down by PKR 0.9007), with 6-month at PKR 366.0260 (August 15: PKR 367.0281, down by PKR 1.0021).

Ready: PKR 349.3131 (August 15: PKR 350.2138, down by PKR 0.9007), with 6-month at PKR 366.0260 (August 15: PKR 367.0281, down by PKR 1.0021). Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: PKR 183.5937 (August 15: PKR 183.7071, down by PKR 0.1134), with 6-month at PKR 188.8196 (August 15: PKR 188.9564, down by PKR 0.1368).

Ready: PKR 183.5937 (August 15: PKR 183.7071, down by PKR 0.1134), with 6-month at PKR 188.8196 (August 15: PKR 188.9564, down by PKR 0.1368). Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: PKR 219.8199 (August 15: PKR 219.9744, down by PKR 0.1545), with 6-month at PKR 228.4863 (August 15: PKR 228.6675, down by PKR 0.1812).

Analysis and Implications

The widespread decline in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD rates from August 15 to August 18 indicates a short-term strengthening of the PKR, potentially reducing costs for imports, remittances, and travel. Posts on X note the USD at PKR 283.91 in open markets, slightly above SBP’s ready rate, reflecting persistent currency shortages and doubts about government efforts to stabilize the PKR at PKR 250. However, elevated forward rates (6-month to 1-year) for most currencies suggest market anticipation of potential PKR weakening in the medium to long term. These M2M rates are essential for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, influencing financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment decisions. For individuals, these shifts impact remittances, travel expenses, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release