Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – July 11, 2025

Karachi, July 11, 2025 – The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) released the latest exchange rates for major currencies on Friday, reflecting slight fluctuations in the forex market.

These rates are crucial for businesses, travelers, and investors engaged in international transactions. Below is a detailed breakdown of the exchange rates for buying and selling, along with rates for frozen foreign currency (FCY) deposits.

Key Currency Exchange Rates

US Dollar (USD) : The US Dollar remains stable, with a TT Selling rate of PKR 284.95 and a TT Buying rate of PKR 284.45. For frozen FCY deposits, the USD rate stands at PKR 284.5255.

Euro (EUR) : The Euro is trading at a TT Selling rate of PKR 332.88 and a TT Buying rate of PKR 332.29. The rate for frozen FCY deposits is PKR 333.8054.

British Pound (GBP) : The British Pound shows strength with a TT Selling rate of PKR 386.57 and a TT Buying rate of PKR 385.89. For frozen FCY deposits, the GBP rate is PKR 387.2393.

Japanese Yen (JPY): The Yen is priced at a TT Selling rate of PKR 1.9391 and a TT Buying rate of PKR 1.9357, with the frozen FCY deposit rate at PKR 1.9443.

Other Major Currencies

Swiss Franc (CHF) : TT Selling at PKR 357.48, TT Buying at PKR 356.86.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) : TT Selling at PKR 208.14, TT Buying at PKR 207.77.

Australian Dollar (AUD) : TT Selling at PKR 187.67, TT Buying at PKR 187.34.

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) : TT Selling at PKR 171.63, TT Buying at PKR 171.32.

Singapore Dollar (SGD) : TT Selling at PKR 222.53, TT Buying at PKR 222.13.

Hong Kong Dollar (HKD): TT Selling at PKR 36.30, TT Buying at PKR 36.24.

Regional and Emerging Market Currencies

Chinese Yuan (CNY) : TT Selling at PKR 39.75, TT Buying at PKR 39.68.

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) : TT Selling at PKR 66.99, TT Buying at PKR 66.87.

Thai Baht (THB) : TT Selling at PKR 8.75, TT Buying at PKR 8.74.

UAE Dirham (AED) : TT Selling at PKR 78.12, TT Buying at PKR 77.98.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) : TT Selling at PKR 75.98, TT Buying at PKR 75.84.

Qatar Riyal (QAR) : TT Selling at PKR 78.18, TT Buying at PKR 78.04.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): TT Selling at PKR 932.95, TT Buying at PKR 931.31, reflecting its position as one of the strongest currencies.

Scandinavian and Other Currencies

Swedish Krona (SEK) : TT Selling at PKR 30.11, TT Buying at PKR 30.06.

Norwegian Krone (NOK) : TT Selling at PKR 28.24, TT Buying at PKR 28.19.

Danish Krone (DKK) : TT Selling at PKR 44.62, TT Buying at PKR 44.54.

Korean Won (KRW): TT Selling at PKR 0.2075, TT Buying at PKR 0.2071.

Market Insights

The exchange rates reflect a stable forex market in Pakistan, with minor variations across major currencies. The US Dollar and Euro continue to dominate international transactions, while the British Pound and Kuwaiti Dinar remain strong contenders for investors. For businesses and individuals dealing with regional trade, currencies like the Chinese Yuan and UAE Dirham are critical for seamless transactions.

