Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 7, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on November 7, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 280.8228 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.1168 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) also slightly slid down at 74.8741 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5872 PKR.

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.4560 PKR, rising to 79.8934 PKR over one year.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0497 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.3954 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) showed a slight upward trend at 914.7025 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 962.9803 PKR, highlighting sustained demand.

The Euro (EUR) at 324.0274 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 343.9621 PKR for one year.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) slightly dipped at 744.8881 PKR, advancing to 773.6003 PKR in the one-year tenor.

The British Pound (GBP) traded at 368.5659 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 384.3190 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8303 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 347.6391PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 182.1136PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 198.9605 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.321 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.5222 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.3971 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.4375 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 157.5276 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 67.2388 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1133 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1659 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.1612 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.3815 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3009PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.488 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1936 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4292 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9216 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6835 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6742 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0168 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1377 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4665 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1927 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4148 PKR.