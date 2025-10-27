Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 27, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 27, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 281.0094 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.3237 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.9338 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5886 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.5068 PKR, rising to 79.9465 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0966 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4332 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 916.3251 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 963.8658 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 326.5048 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 346.3640 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.4325 PKR, advancing to 774.2996 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 374.1078 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 389.8122 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8370 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 352.4734 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 183.6959 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.0441 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.9128 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.0596 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.7103 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.4441 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 161.7631 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.6610 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1769 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1833 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2999 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.8661 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2977 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.1315 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1884 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5134 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9251 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.5949 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6946 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2387 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.5459 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1958 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.5037 PKR. Notably, BDT, BRL, and ARS lacked forward rates beyond the spot market.

Source: State Bank of Pakistan