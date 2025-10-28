Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- October 28, 2025

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has released the official exchange rates for October 28, 2025, showing the Pakistani Rupee’s position against major international currencies in the interbank foreign exchange market.

US Dollar Maintains Stability at PKR 280.97

The US Dollar is trading at PKR 280.9728 in the ready market, continuing its stable trajectory near the PKR 281 mark. Forward contracts indicate rates of PKR 281.1292 for one-week deliveries and PKR 293.2271 for one-year tenures, reflecting market expectations for the rupee’s future performance.

British Pound Sterling at PKR 374.46

The UK Pound is valued at PKR 374.4665 in the spot market, maintaining its premium position among major currencies. The Sterling’s forward rates stand at PKR 374.6735 for one-week contracts and extend to PKR 390.1739 for one-year forward deliveries, underscoring its strength against the Pakistani Rupee.

Gulf Currencies: Strategic Economic Partners

The Saudi Riyal is quoted at PKR 74.9241, reflecting the robust economic ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Forward rates show PKR 74.9433 for one-week and PKR 77.5631 for one-year contracts, maintaining relative stability.

The Bahraini Dinar remains strong at PKR 745.3354 in the ready market, with one-week rates at PKR 745.6216 and one-year forwards reaching PKR 774.0448, positioning it among the highest-valued currencies in the region.

The Qatari Riyal stands at PKR 77.0867 for spot transactions, with forward rates moving to PKR 77.1326 for one-week and PKR 80.4067 for one-year contracts, reflecting stable bilateral trade relations.

The UAE Dirham, crucial for Pakistan’s remittance flows and bilateral commerce, is trading at PKR 76.4979 in the spot market. One-week rates are at PKR 76.5412, while one-year forwards reach PKR 79.9213, maintaining its characteristic stability due to its peg to the US Dollar.

Other Major Global Currencies

Additional significant currencies include the Euro at PKR 327.4317 and the Japanese Yen at PKR 1.8472 per unit. The Canadian Dollar is valued at PKR 200.7092, while the Australian Dollar trades at PKR 184.0231. The Kuwaiti Dinar commands the highest rate against the rupee at PKR 916.5345, followed by the Omani Rial at PKR 729.7711. Asian currencies show the Chinese Yuan at PKR 39.5689, the Singapore Dollar at PKR 216.9088, and the Indian Rupee at PKR 3.1828.

These exchange rates are published by the State Bank of Pakistan