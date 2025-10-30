Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 30, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 30, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 280.9235 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.1740 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.9070 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5716 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.4824 PKR, rising to 79.9057 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0732 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4043 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 916.4336 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 963.6750 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 326.1944 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 346.3090 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.2047 PKR, advancing to 774.0875 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 370.6224 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 386.4913 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8263 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 351.4180 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 184.7915 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.4150 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.8585 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.0009 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.6790 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.2115 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 162.1631 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.9025 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1616 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1689 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3373 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.6242 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2989 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.4243 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1954 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5174 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9236 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6638 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6905 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1915 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4936 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1967 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.5224 PKR. Notably, BDT, BRL, and ARS lacked forward rates beyond the spot market.

These rates are sourced from State Bank of Pakistan’s Official M2M release