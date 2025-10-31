Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 31, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 31, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 280.9119 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.2140 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.9059 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5709 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.4813 PKR, rising to 79.9210 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0658 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4141 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 915.2911 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 962.7621 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 324.7623 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 344.9298 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.1739 PKR, advancing to 773.8049 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 369.1744 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 385.1743 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.9119 293.2140 EUR 324.7623 344.9298 GBP 369.1744 385.1743 SAR 74.9059 77.5709 AED 76.4813 79.9210 KWD 915.2911 962.7621 JPY 1.8209 1.9603 CHF 349.9370 379.6265

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8209 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 349.9370 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 183.7164 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.6084 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.7294 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.9094 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.4889 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.9532 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 160.6676 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 67.0035 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1569 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1650 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2481 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.6129 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2988 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.1729 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1951 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4839 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9236 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6835 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6763 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1394 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4762 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1970 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4681 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.