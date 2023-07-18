Current account in surplus for fourth month in a row

Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus for the fourth consecutive month, clocking in at $334 million in June 2023, SBP data showed Tuesday.
According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account balance posted a surplus of $334 million for the month of June compared to a deficit of $2.32 billion during the same period of the previous year.
This is the fourth consecutive current account surplus on a monthly basis, starting March 2023.
“On a YoY basis, the primary reason behind the surplus was a 55% YoY decline in total imports along with a 29% YoY decrease in exports,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note. “Moreover, remittances decreased by 22% YoY,” it added.
In a tweet today, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared some figures of the current account and said “that’s how Pakistan didn’t default”.
Current Account Surplus (CAS) for June2023 closed @ $ 334 million against Current account Deficit (CAD) of
$ 2,321 million in June2022
CAD for FY23 closed @
$ 2.56 billion, which is 14.65% of CAD of US$ 17.48 billion for FY22.
That’s how Pakistan didn’t default! AlhamdoLilah
