Current hot weather to persist till June first week: weather official

KARACHI: A Met Official has said that ongoing hot weather will persist until the first week of June, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature could soar above 50 degree Celsius during May 23 to 28, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

“Pre-monsoon rainfall could begin in the first week of June,” the weather official said.

The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the country.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab. The weather likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May. Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from 21st to 27th May.

General public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Extreme dry/heatwave conditions may trigger bush fires/forest fires in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan.