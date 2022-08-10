Current monsoon spell to persist till August 14: chief meteorologist

KARACHI: The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 14, quoting chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A monsoon system to bring rainfall has been present at central India and Gujarat as low pressure persists with its intensity, weather official said.

Karachi will likely to receive heavy rainfall tonight. The monsoon system will further intensify on August 12 and 13 and bring heavy rainfall, Sarfaraz stated. This rain spell is expected to continue till noon on August 14, he added.

Parts of the port city received moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Memon Goth, Landhi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Korangi, Airport, Superhighway, Clifton, Safooran Chowrangi, Gulzar-e-Hijri, SITE Area, North Karachi and others areas received downpour.

According to weather analysts, Karachi will see heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11-14.

In its weather forecast on August 8, the PMD had highlighted that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13.

Rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate and isolated heavy falls are expected in Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

Rainfall intensity also to increase from 12 August in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream.

Sea conditions will likely to become rough to very rough during 11-14 August and fishermen have been advised to take extra care.

