Current political scenario: PM Imran Khan summons three high-level meetings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned three important sessions on Monday (today) to discuss matters related to the Opposition’s long march and current political situation of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan will chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central executive committee meeting tomorrow wherein matters pertaining to local government elections, opposition’s proposed long march and other party matters would come under discussion.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the government and party spokesperson at PM House on Monday.

The participants of the session will review the current situation of the country, whereas, important matters including upcoming local government elections and Opposition’s no-trust plan will be discussed.

The meeting will finalise strategy regarding PPP’s and other opposition parties long marches. The session will mull over organising public gatherings in more cities of the country.

