Current PTI leaders don't know what to do, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI has outsourced its leadership to those who were earlier opponents of the party.

“Current leaders of the party don’t know what to do,” former party leader commented.

He said Aleema Khan and the family of the PTI’s founder should take decision to lead the party.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the proposed meeting between the opposition leader and the prime minister should bring some result.

“In my opinion, a meeting of Mehmood Achakzai with the PTI founder will not be beneficial now”, Chaudhry said. “What Achakzai will say in the meeting, he must have something in his hand,” he said.

“I think, Mehmood Achakzai should hold a meeting with the prime minister earlier and then to meet the PTI’s founder,” he further said.

He said there was a big theft on February 08, a token protest was held yesterday.

“Currently, the PTI doesn’t have any leadership,” Fawad said. “In my view, protests and dialogue could run side by side”, he said.

“We must try to bring the division down,” he added.